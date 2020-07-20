David de Gea has been in the eye of the storm for a while now. His slip-ups at the goal post have quite too many and the semi-final game was no different. Last night Manchester United met Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup 2019-20 at the Old Trafford. David de Gea had once again made of a couple of slip-ups during the game and once again the fans trolled him for the folly. This time they remembered the moment when the Spaniard conceded three goals against the Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA World Cup 2018. Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20: David De Gea Falters as Blues Defeat Man Utd in Semis to Book Final Date with Arsenal.

Back then Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain. The game, however, ended with 3-3 draw, but with this began the deterioration of Manchester United goal-keeper. David de Gea has been quite poor at the net and has been conceding too many goals. Thus the fans have been blaming CR7 for his poor form. Now, let's have a look at the goal but check out the video of the slip-ups below:

This was precisely the moment David de Gea stopped being world class pic.twitter.com/IynEwgiVOE — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) July 19, 2020

David De Gea went into the 2018 WC being arguably the Best GK in the world....and then Cristiano Ronaldo happened. De Gea hasn’t been the same since. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Umtk9VmJTD — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) July 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo destroyed his career. — John Wesley🇺🇬 (@iamjohnokello) July 20, 2020

So true cr7 ended his career — Cho is average fc (@StephonCFC) July 19, 2020

Facts. He flopped totally after conceding those 3 goals to CR7. — OPTIMUS PHEEL (@PhilipInala) July 19, 2020

After the match, Ole Gunnar Solsker also slammed David de Gea and said that he should have saved the second goal. Manchester United lost the game by 1-3 as Harry Miguari also scored an own goal. Bruno Fernandes was the only one from United who scored a goal and saved the team from blushes.

