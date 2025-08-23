DC United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Inter Miami will be back in action in the MLS 2025 as they will take on DC United in their next match. Inter Miami are currently in the fifth position in the Eastern Conference table of MLS 2025. They have played three games lesser than table toppers FC Cincinnati and have a seven point gap with them. To get nearer to the top, Inter Miami will have to win a minimum of two games out of the next three. Facing a bottom placed DC United means, they will give themselves a fair chance of winning it, specially after a thrilling victory in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinal against Tigres UANL. 19-Year-Old Mateo Silvetti Joins Inter Miami; Argentine Youth Forward Set to Team Up With Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami will take on Orlando City in the semifinal of the Leagues Cup 2025. Ahead of that, the match against DC United is the only one they will get. So along with the aim to win, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano will also look for some preparation. Meanwhile, DC United appointed Kevin Flanagan as their coach but the arrival of Flanagan failed to spark a revival for DC United as they sunk into seven consecutive defeats under their interim manager. To change things, Rene Weiler was recently hired to steady the ship. Weiler led DC United to a 1-1 stalemate against Montreal to end an eight-game losing streak, but his next assignment will be to secure a first win.

DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match Details

Match DC United vs Inter Miami Date Sunday, August 24 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Audi Field, Washington, District of Columbia Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is DC United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will look to secure three points against DC United as they visit them in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Sunday, August 24. The Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy match is set to be played at the Audi Field, Washington, District of Columbia and it will kick off at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Who is Mateo Silvetti? Meet the 19-Year-Old Footballer Who Has Joined Lionel Messi's Inter Miami From Star Argentina Footballer's Boyhood Club Newell's Old Boys.

Where to Get Live Telecast of DC United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the DC United vs Inter Miami match live on television in India. For the DC United vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of DC United vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the DC United vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the DC United vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami remain one of the best sides in American football and they should score a few goals enroute to an easy win.

