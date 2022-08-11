The Durand Football Tournament, commonly known as the Durand Cup, is India’s annual domestic football tournament. The first Durand cup was held in 1888 in Shimla and is the oldest existing football tournament in Asia and the third oldest in the world. With FC Goa as the defending champions, the 131st edition of the Durand Cup is set to go underway. The 2022 Durand Cup will be held in Kolkata, Guwahati, and Imphal from August 16 to September 18. For the first time in history, the competition will be played across three cities at four different venues. Karim Benzema Becomes Real Madrid’s Second-Highest Scorer With Goal Against Eintracht Frankfurt in UEFA Super Cup 2021–22 Title Win

The Durand Cup began as a football tournament for different departments and regiments between British India and Native India, but since the independence, the army’s presence has been maintained by the participation of clubs from different Indian Armed Force regiments. The most recent Indian army team to win the Durand Cup was Army Green in 2016. This will also be the first time in the competition’s history that the teams from major Indian leagues will be playing in the competition along with the army teams as it has turned mandatory for every Indian Super League and top-5 I league club to participate in the competition.

The 2022 Durand Cup will see 20 teams battle it out over 47 matches in three different cities. The teams have been divided into four groups of five - Group A,B,C, and D. All the matches of groups A and B will be held in Kolkata across two venues Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan. While the group C matches will be hosted in Imphal at Khuman Lampak Stadium and group D matches to be played in Guwahati at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

So let's take a look at the groups and their fixtures:

Group A Group B Group C Group D FC Goa SC East Bengal NEROCA FC Odisha FC Mohammedan SC ATK Mohun Bagan TRAU FC NorthEast United FC Bengaluru FC Mumbai City FC Hyderabad FC Kerala Blasters FC Jamshedpur FC Rajasthan United FC Chennaiyin FC Sudeva Delhi FC Indian Air Force FT Indian Navy FT Army Red FT Army Green FT

Group A fixtures

Date Match Venue August 16 Mohameddan FC vs FC Goa Salt Lake Stadium August 17 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Kishore Bharati Krirangan August 19 FC Goa vs Indian Air Force Kishore Bharati Krirangan August 21 Mohammedan FC vs Jamshedpur FC Kishore Bharati Krirangan August 23 Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Kishore Bharati Krirangan August 26 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Salt Lake Stadium August 27 Mohammedan FC vs Indian Air Force Kishore Bharati Krirangan August 30 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Salt Lake Stadium September 1 Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force Kishore Bharati Krirangan September 2 Mohammedan FC vs Bengaluru FC Kishore Bharati Krirangan

Group B fixtures

Date Match Venue August 18 Mumbai City vs Indian Navy Salt Lake Stadium August 20 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan United Salt Lake Stadium August 22 East Bengal vs Indian Navy Salt Lake Stadium August 24 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Salt Lake Stadium August 25 East Bengal vs Rajasthan United Kishore Bharati Krirangan August 28 East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Salt Lake Stadium August 29 Mumbai City vs Rajasthan United Kishore Bharati Krirangan August 31 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy Kishore Bharati Krirangan September 3 Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force Kishore Bharati Krirangan September 5 Rajasthan United vs Indian Navy Kishore Bharati Krirangan

Group C fixtures

Date Match Venue August 18 NEROCA vs TRAU Khuman Lampak Stadium August 20 Chennaiyin vs Army Red Khuman Lampak Stadium August 22 TRAU vs Hyderabad FC Khuman Lampak Stadium August 24 Army Red vs NEROCA FC Khuman Lampak Stadium August 26 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Khuman Lampak Stadium August 28 TRAU FC vs Army Red Khuman Lampak Stadium August 30 Hyderabad FC vs NEROCA FC Khuman Lampak Stadium September 1 TRAU vs Chennaiyin FC Khuman Lampak Stadium September 3 Army Red vs Hyderabad FC Khuman Lampak Stadium September 5 NEROCA vs Chennaiyin FC Khuman Lampak Stadium

Group D fixtures

Date Match Venue August 17 NorthEast United vs Odisha FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium August 19 Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala Blasters Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium August 21 NorthEast United vs Army Green Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium August 23 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium August 25 Army Green vs Sudeva Delhi Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium August 27 NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium August 29 Odisha FC vs Sudeva Delhi Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium August 31 Kerala Blasters vs Army Green Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium September 2 NorthEast United vs Sudeva Delhi Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium September 4 Army Green vs Odisha FC Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Durand Cup 2022 Match Timings:

Matches in the Durand Cup 2022 will have several start timings ranging from afternoon to evening matches. The different match timings are-2:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

After the inclusion of all the top-tier teams, it will be a difficult task for Goa to defend their title at the 2022 Durand Cup. ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking forward to winning this title once again as they are former champions. This will be a very interesting event as the Indian Army teams face the best teams from India’s domestic leagues. The live streaming of the 2022 Durand Cup will be available on Sports18 and the Voot app.

