Karim Benzema continued his impressive form as he found the net in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. The Frenchman, who was unstoppable for Real Madrid last season in their successful La Liga and UEFA Champions League campaigns, ensured he had an impact as Los Blancos ensured they got their preparations right ahead of what promises to be a riveting season. Benzema also broke a particular record for Real Madrid with his goal in this game. Real Madrid 2–0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Karim Benzema, David Alaba Score As Los Blancos Clinch UEFA Super Cup 2021–22 Title (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

With this 67th-minute strike, Benzema scored his 324th goal for Real Madrid, one more than what club legend Raul Gonzalez had. The Frenchman now has soared up to become the second-highest scorer ever in the history of Real Madrid, only behind former club star Cristiano Ronaldo, who had 450 goals to his name.

Another impressive performance from Benzema ensured that he led the favourites' chart to win the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy this year. He has had instrumental success in Real Madrid's success last season and he would once again be expected to show up and recreate his terrific form this season as well

