Ecuador and Senegal clash at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Al Rayyan with both sides looking to clinch a place in the next round with a win here. Ecuador will start the game second in Group A behind the Netherlands and a point above Senegal. With the Dutch expected to defeat hosts Qatar with ease, it will be down to these two nations to slog it out for the other place. If we compare the performances of these two teams so far in Qatar, it is Ecuador that has impressed the two. In their game against the Netherlands, there were times where they looked in total control and were unlucky to have just come with a point. Senegal are not too far behind them and have some quality players in their ranks as well. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details..

Enner Valencia was stretched off against the Dutch in the previous match and is a major doubt for the game. Eduar Ayrton Preciado and Pervis Estupinan, the two wing backs are crucial for the side as they provide the crosses out wide while also defending with ease in their fullback role. Moises Caicedo has won plenty of admirers for his performances so far in Qatar and he will be eager to continue performing at the highest level.

The absence of Sadio Mane as the focal point in attack has been clearly felt by Senegal but nevertheless Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou in the attacking third can get the job done against Ecuador. Ismaila Sarr and Krepin Diatta have pace and trickery in the game and it will not be easy for the opponents to contain them. Spectator Invades Pitch With 'Save Ukraine', 'Respect for Iranian Woman' Messages Also Held LGBTQ Rainbow Flag in Hand During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match.

When is Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium. The game will be held on November 29, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. Ecuador and Senegal will likely cancel each other out which will help the former make it to the Round of 16.

