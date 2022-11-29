A pitch invader halted the Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match for a brief period as he made his way onto the field. What made him unique was he was not just protesting for on cause but three. The shirt he was wearing had two messages- at front was 'Save Ukraine' and at the back was 'Respect for Iranian Woman'. Apart from this he was carrying a LGBTQ rainbow flag in his hand.

Three Protests in One Game!

🇺🇦 "Save Ukraine" 🇮🇷 "Respect for Iranian women" 🌈 LGBTQ+ 💪 A three-for-one message from the pitch invader in the Portugal-Uruguay game. pic.twitter.com/WdRx409BoJ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 28, 2022

Pitch Invader

A fan invades the pitch with an LGBTQ+ flag during the Portugal v Uruguay World Cup match.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AI6cu1f8cX — First Edition (@FirstEdition) November 28, 2022

