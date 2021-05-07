Eden Hazard has been under immense criticism from Madrid media and fans alike following his interaction with his ex-Chelsea teammates after being knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by the London club. Following the backlash, the Belgian star, who joined the Spanish giants in 2019 has issued an apology and has rallied the team to turn their focus on La Liga, where they are second on the table. Real Madrid Fans Unhappy With Eden Hazard After Belgian Stars Reaction Following UCL 2020-21 Semi-Final Defeat To Chelsea.

Real Madrid were underwhelming against Chelsea as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, losing the tie 3-1 on aggregate as Timo Wener and Mason Mount got themselves on the scoresheet. Following the damaging result, Eden Hazard could be seen joking around with his former teammates and Chelsea, which did not go down well with Madrid faithful.

Following his interaction with Chelsea players, Eden Hazard was singled out by the Spanish press for his actions and was heavily criticised with many questioning his dedication to the team. The Belgian since his move to the Spanish capital in 2019 has been struggling with injuries and is yet to reach his levels at Chelsea and justify the heavy price tag attached to him.

See Reaction

💣💥 ¡EL ‘SPEECH’ MÁS VIRAL! 👉 El DISCURSO de @jpedrerol sobre HAZARD lleva 3,5 MILLONES de visualizaciones entre todas las plataformas. 🗞 PORTADA EN INGLATERRA Y BÉLGICA. 👇 AQUÍ LO TIENES 👇pic.twitter.com/RsoHw6FoXs — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 6, 2021

The Belgian winger has taken to social media to respond to the backlash. ‘I am sorry. I have read a lot of opinions about me today and it wasn't my intention to offend Real Madrid fans,’ Hazard wrote on Instagram. ‘It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid!’ he added.

Eden Hazard's Apology

🚨| Eden Hazard issues an apology to Real Madrid fans. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yD3BZIdZB3 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 6, 2021

Eden Hazard has struggled since his move to Real Madrid as injuries have seen the winger more games than he has played for the side. The winger just returned from a muscular issue ahead of the Chelsea game and was given a nod from the start but was unable to impact the game in a meaningful way.

