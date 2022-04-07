Barcelona look to continue their undefeated run as they travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarterfinal fixtures in UEFA Europa League 2021-22. The clash will be played at Walstadion in Frankfurt on April 07, 2022 (late Thursday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEL 2021-22 quarterfinal live streaming details can scroll down below. La Liga: FC Barcelona Move Second With Solitary-Goal Win Over Sevilla.

This will be the first meeting between the teams in a European competition. Frankfurt are undefeated against Spanish opponents in their last eight home games in Europe and will look to continue that run. Meanwhile, Barcelona themselves are on a 13 game unbeaten run in all competitions and will be aiming to build on it.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona quarterfinal clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at Walstadion in Frankfurt, on April 08, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEL 2021-22 Quarterfinal Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

