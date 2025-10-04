Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: Eintracht Frankfurt have a solid test ahead of themselves as they welcome German Bundesliga toppers Bayern Munich. Frankfurt are currently fifth in the points table with 9 points from 5 games played. They ended their two-game losing streak with a much-needed win over Monchengladbach. They, however, endured a tough time in the Champions League when they endured a 5-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. They have been too open in their games and need to work on their defensive shape. Opponents Bayern Munich have won all their games played in all competitions so far and have had the most perfect start. It will take a special effort from the home side to stop the marauding Bavarians. Eintracht Frankfurt versus Bayern Munich will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 10:00 PM IST. Bayern Munich Ride High on Confidence as They Pursue Historic Winning Streak Ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt Clash in Bundesliga 2025-26.

Rasmus Kristensen will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Eintracht Frankfurt. The home side will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Kaua Santos in goal and Nnamdi Collins, Nathaniel Brown, Robin Koch, and Arthur Theate as the back four. Jonathan Burkardt will be the central striker, assisted by Can Uzun in the no 10 role. Ansgar Knauff, with his pace and trickery, can trouble the Bayern Munich backline.

Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies continue to be the long-term absentees for Bayern Munich, but their absence has hardly been felt. Harry Kane has been difficult to contain by the opposition defenders and his link-up play with Serge Gnabry will be key. Luis Diaz and Michael Olise create and finish chances with effortless ease and Frankfurt will need to keep a keen eye on the duo. Harry Kane Denies Return Rumours to English Premier League, Star Bayern Munich Forward Quashes Speculation of Potential Tottenham Hotspur Reunion.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Match Details

Match Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Date Saturday, October 4 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich would look to continue their good form in Bundesliga 2025-26 when they square off against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, October 4. The Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich match is set to be played at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. It should be a high-scoring game with Bayern Munich claiming a 2-4 win.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2025 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).