Star Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has achieved yet another feat, a special record during his club's 4-0 win over SV Werder Bremen in Bundesliga 2025-26. The England national football team forward became the fastest to score 100 goals for Bayern Munich, and he achieved the feat while scoring a brace in the game. Besides this special feat, what followed next has equally made big headlines. Talking to the press after the game, Harry Kane has denied all rumours of a potential comeback to the English Premier League, amid speculations of a potential move to his former club Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane spoke to the media after the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2025–26 match at the iconic home ground, Allianz Arena. Following the 4-0 victory, Harry Kane was asked by the media personnel if he was thinking of returning to England and playing in the English Premier League again. Replying to the question, Harry Kane said, "No, not at the moment. I'm really happy here. I have two years left on my contract. I'm enjoying every moment. (Returning to England) is not in my thought process. I'm enjoying it with the team, with the coach, and hopefully we continue to be successful." Kane was also asked if he feels that his present club is the best place for him to win trophies. He said, "Yes, absolutely." Daniel Levy Steps Down From the Position Of Tottenham Hotspur Executive Chairman After Nearly 25 Years.

Why Are There Rumours of Harry Kane Returning to Tottenham Hotspur?

Only this week, the present Tottenham Hotspur looked delighted at the scenario of former club legend Harry Kane returning to the side. Thomas Frank had said, "I think there's a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back... He's been here for many years so why not enjoy the time at Bayern a little bit more. But he's welcome. If he wants to join us, he's more than welcome." His statement welcoming Kane back surely sparked speculation.

What fueled the speculations of Harry Kane returning to Tottenham Hotspur were the Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl's comments. He had said, "He's old enough to make his own decisions. Whether there is a clause or no clause, it's down to him. If he says, 'I want to make a decision', then he'll make it, as he showed at Tottenham," he said. "But our wish is, of course, to be very, very successful with Harry this season and in the future." Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli and RCB After They Win IPL 2025 Title, Shares Throwback Photos With Star Cricketer (See Post).

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in 2023 after spending a decade at Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, he has scored 100 goals for his current side in 104 matches, and also won the Bundesliga 2024-25. But, amid all the success, speculations of an exit also sparked after knowing that the 32-year-old has a release clause worth just under £57 million that kicks in next summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).