England continued their sensational start o Women's Euro 2022 with a rout of Norway in their second group game. Beth Mead netted her fourth hat-trick for the Lionesses in an 8-0 win, which saw the hosts move three points clear in Group A and qualify for the quarter-finals.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)