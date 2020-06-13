English Premier League Clubs to Have 'Black Lives Matter' Instead of Player Names on Jerseys

London, June 13: English Premier League players will have "Black Lives Matter" written on their jerseys instead of names for the first 12 games after the competition resumes next week following the COVID-19 hiatus.

The Premier League players from all 20 clubs released a statement on Friday, saying that they "stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed."

Players have been keen to use games to join growing calls to eradicate the prevalent racism in the society following the killing of George Floyd, an African-American who died in police custody in the United States last month.

"This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether."

The league said they support the players' wish to have their names replaced by "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019-20 season.

"A Black Lives Matter logo will also feature on shirts for the remainder of the season, along with a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the COVID-19 crisis," said the Premier League.

In addition, the league will support players who "take a knee" before or during matches.

Premier League, which has been suspended since March 13, will resume on June 17 with the first two fixtures seeing Aston Villa host Sheffield United and Manchester City face Arsenal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).