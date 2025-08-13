The English Premier League 2025-26 is all set for kick-off. Like every season, this time too, the 20 English top-tier teams of the season will be locking horns, playing against each other twice, once at home, once away. The EPL 2025-26 is only the 34th edition of the tournament, but not to forget, it was preceded by the First Division of the Football League that was founded in 1888. So, it also happens to be the 127th season of the English top-flight competition. Pep Guardiola Names Phil Foden As Hopeful for Manchester City’s Premier League 2025–26 Opener Against Wolves, Plans Cautious Return for Rodri.

Liverpool FC are the defending champions of the English Premier League, while their rivals Manchester United are the most successful side. The 20 teams participating in one of the most competitive and most popular leagues in the world, the EPL are AFC Bournemouth, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The EPL 2025-26 kicks off on August 15 (August 16 as per IST), with gameweek 1. Read below to see all 10 fixtures of all 20 teams in the competition. Joao Pedro Says Winning Titles With Chelsea Is His Main Ambition After Signing for Blues.

First Matchweek EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Friday, August 15 Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth 20:00 00:30 (Saturday, August 16) Saturday, August 16 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United 12:30 17:00 Saturday, August 16 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 16 Sunderland vs West Ham United 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 16 Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City 17:30 22:00 Sunday, August 17 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 14:00 18:30 Sunday, August 17 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford 14:00 18:30 Sunday, August 17 Manchester United vs Arsenal 16:30 21:00 Monday, August 18 Leeds United vs Everton 20:00 00:30 (Tuesday, August 19)

The English Premier League 2025-26 will start with defending champions Liverpool FC clashing with AFC Bournemouth in the campaign opener. Last season's runners-up, Arsenal FC will be playing their first game against Manchester United, which is undoubtedly the most talked-about fixture of matchweek 1. Leeds United, Burnley, and Sunderland are the three sides who will be the new entrants in EPL 2025-26, emerging as top sides in the EFL Championship last season.

