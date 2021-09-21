While PSG waits for Lionel Messi's first goal for the club, here is one more reason that could keep the fans waiting for a bit longer. So Messi has been reportedly ruled out of the game against Metz due to a knee injury. The match will be held on Thursday. The official account of PSG informed about the same and said that the former Barcelona captain took a knock on his left leg and even underwent an MRI. He took a knock on his left leg during the match against Lyon and was even subbed. Lionel Messi Unhappy at Being Substituted During PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 2021–22 Clash, Refuses Handshake With Manager Mauricio Pochettino (Watch Video).

This decision by Mauricio Pochhetino raised a lot of eyebrows and even the Argentine was quite annoyed with the same. In fact it is even said that he refused to shake hands with Pochhetino because of this. "Lionel Messi, who took a knock to his left knee against Lyon, underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which confirmed signs of bruising of the bone. A follow-up examination will be carried out in 48 hours," read the website of PSG. This obviously means that Messi will be ruled out of the next game against. We are sure that Messi fans would be heartbroken with the update.

Messi shifted to PSG earlier in August after breaking his 21-year-old long stint with Barcelona. His farewell ceremony was quite tearful and all his teammates at Barcelona were present at the event. Messi was in tears and he said that he was quite shocked by the sudden development which was obviously unexpected. The PSG forward had witnessed 24 minutes of game time with the international break. This also includes the Ligue 1 and Champions League match.

