Juventus are left with plenty to do in their Europa League campaign as they gear up to face Nantes in the second leg of their Round of 16 qualifier. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw which left the Italian outfit disappointed. The Europa League hold a lot of significance for Juventus since a fifteen-point penalty halted their Serie A charge. The deductions mean their chances of finishing in the top four is next to none barring a miracle. Massimiliano Allegri is an experienced manager who has seen plenty of tough away Champions league nights and knows how to set his side to succeed. Nantes are 13th in the Ligue 1 and head into the contest after a defeat against Lens. Nantes versus Juventus will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 PM IST.

Moses Simon is part of the matchday squad for Nantes but Igantius Ganago and Quentin Merlin are out with no comeback date specified yet. The hosts will opt for a defensive 3-5-2 formation with Moussa Sissoko, Samuel Moutoussamy and Pedro Chirivella in midfield. Fabien Centonze and Coco are the wingbacks in the team and their role will be to help assist in both attack and defence.

Paul Pogba, Arkadisuz Milik, Kaio Jorge and Fabio Miretti continue to miss games for Juventus as they are unfit. Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic have an important role to play with the visitors in need of goals. Adrien Rabiot will drive the team from midfield while Manuel Locatelli will sit back and protect the three-man backline. Juan Cuadrado and Mattia de Sciglio will vie for the right wingback slot.

When is FC Nantes vs Juventus, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus will face FC Nantes in the knockout round play-off match at the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 23. The match will start at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau in Nantes.

Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Nantes vs Juventus, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Europa League 2022-23 in India. You can watch the live telecast of the FC Nantes vs Juventus match on Sony Sports 2 HD and Sony Ten 2 channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of FC Nantes vs Juventus, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Europa League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Indian fans can watch the live streaming of this match between Juventus and FC Nantes on the SonyLiv app and website. Juventus have the experience to comeback from a difficult situation and hence the Italian will likely progress.

