The Saudi Arabian Kingdom celebrates February 22 as its Foundation Day, which corresponds to Shaban 2, 1444 Hijri. In the kingdom, Foundation Day is observed to remember the country’s founding in 1727 by Imam Mohammed Bin Saud, as well as the country’s strong historical origins. Amdist the celebrations, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has recently made a move to Saudi Arabian top division club Al-Nassr FC, was spotted taking part in the celebrations of the Saudi Foundation Day in Saudi Arabian traditional dress.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Saudi Traditional Dress

Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the Saudi traditionals to celebrate the Saudi founding day. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sa24dQ0P73 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 22, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Uniform

Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi uniform 🤍 pic.twitter.com/GlR3FyEswb — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)