Barcelona had a brilliant first campaign under German boss Hansi Flick where they completely dominated in Spain. In Europe, it took a special effort from Inter Milan to stop their juggernaut but they could very well have lifted the Champions League as well. Now the focus of Hansi Flick and the Barcelona ownership is how to maintain this momentum. They have the balance in the squad and raring to go this campaign. They face FC Seoul this evening in a pre-season friendly, looking to build on their win over Vissel Kobe in the last match. FC Seoul are one of the top performers in the K League and can put in a still resistance against a team like Barcelona. Marcus Rashford Joins Barcelona From Manchester United on Season-Long Loan.

Patyrk Klimala will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for FC Seoul after missing the last two matches for the club. Jun Choi is all set to return to the backline after serving a suspension. Jesse Lingard, their most famous import, is all set to start and he is one player that can put in a solid performance here given his form.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone a surgery and is now ruled out for a considerable amount of time. Marcus Rashford is getting his match sharpness back and it will be interesting to see if he starts here. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Dani Olmo as the playmaker behind him. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will be deployed on the wings.

FC Seoul vs Barcelona Match Details

Match FC Seoul vs Barcelona Date Thursday, July 31 Time 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Seoul World Cup Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is FC Seoul vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

FC Seoul will host La Liga 2024-25 champions Barcelona in a pre-season club friendly on Thursday, July 31. The FC Seoul vs Barcelona pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, and it starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Barcelona Confirm Opposition For Upcoming Joan Gamper Trophy 2025; Spanish Giants to Play Como in Pre-Season Exhibition Encounter.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of FC Seoul vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Barcelona's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the FC Seoul vs Barcelona pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For FC Seoul vs Barcelona live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is FC Seoul vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the FC Seoul vs Barcelona, pre-season friendly 2025, is available in India on FanCode. Users can play INR 25 to get a match pass for FC Seoul vs Barcelona club friendly on the FanCode app and website for online streaming.

