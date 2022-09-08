Arsenal will kick off their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign with a visit to Swiss champions FC Zurich in Group A tonight, September 8. The football match will be played at Stadion Letzigrund. Mikel Arteta's side enter this fixture off the back of a heavy 3-1 loss against old foes Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford last weekend while the Swiss side missed out on a chance to feature in the Champions League after failing to get past Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the qualifying round. The Gunners, who finished fifth in the PL standings last season, got off to a flying start, winning the first five games before falling to Erik Ten Hag's United. Both the teams would look to start their European journey on a high note with the Premier League outfit being the favourites to win the fixture. Manchester United 3–1 Arsenal: Red Devils Win Four in a Row, Snap Gunners’ Unbeaten Streak in Premier League 2022–23 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Arsenal are currently dealing with a series of injury blows as the trio of Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson and Mohamed Elneny are out for long-term treatment. Their star forward, Gabriel Jesus has been in fine form since joining the club. Skipper Martin Odegaard alongside Granit Xhaka are also continuing to deliver week in and week out. With a new looking defense, Arsenal look rock solid ahead of the Europa League away game.

For Zurich, they look well-stocked to welcome a hungry Premier League side barring the absences of Bogdan Viunnyk and Ilan Sauter. The responsibility of the attacking threat for the hosts will be on the shoulder of Aiyegun Tosin who would be supported by Fabian Rohner in the attacking third. As the Gunners are roaring to get back to winning track, it would be a cracker of a game.

The FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at Stadion Letzigrund. The game will be held on September 8, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the FC Zurich vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the FC Zurich vs Arsenal match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.