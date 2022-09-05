Manchester United broke Arsenal's winning streak and created a four-match winning run of their own in a Premier League 2022-23 clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 4. A brace from Marcus Rashford after Antony's goal on debut helped the Red Devils defeat Mikel Arteta's high-flying Gunners, who had won all their matches so far. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal:

Marcus Rashford's double secures a fourth win in four matches for @ManUtd ✨#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/bpDQpht0Dk — Premier League (@premierleague) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)