A surprise awaited for Achraf Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk when she asked for half the PSG footballer's fortune while filing for divorce. Only to discover Hakimi owns 'nothing'. Although it was surprising, it was later known that Achraf has already registered all his property and fortune in his mother's name long back. Currently he owns absolutely nothing despite being a top footballer and one of the biggest names in PSG. Fans loved the incident and made it viral immediately on twitter by sharing memes and trolls on it. Achraf Hakimi’s Wife Hiba Abouk Discovers PSG Star Owns ‘Nothing’ After Filing for Divorce; Morocco Footballer’s Property Is Registered Under Mother’s Name.

Being mumma's boy paid off

Hakimi being a mummy’s boy paid off This is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/8cXR3tjl8K — Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 14, 2023

Representing 100%

BRO Achraf Hakimi coming out from the Car his Mama bought for him Bro is Representing 100% 😂 pic.twitter.com/lhRVxw6CUE — Billy (@CrazyDREAMER254) April 14, 2023

Funny One

Smart Boy Hakimi

Hakimi in Old taxi park waiting for his mom to send him transport money ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Na48iTw27j — Niwa Medy 💝💫 (@mumslast) April 14, 2023

After Court Case

Meet Achraf Hakimi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)