Girona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming: Girona had a very poor start to the La Liga 2025-26 and currently they are under the threat of relegation from the Premier division. Girona have no wins from the first seven matches they have played in the La Liga and have only three points on the board courtesy of three draws. They will look to change things up when they take on Valencia in their next encounter in the La Liga at home. They have secured two points from their last two games and their gradually improving defence can give them hope going forward. Girona have won three of their last five La Liga matches against Valencia which will give them confidence. Lamine Yamal Injury: Barcelona Star Experiences Discomfort in Pubic Area After UCL 2025–26 Clash Against PSG, To Be out of Action for 2–3 Weeks.

Valencia, meanwhile, have a record of two wins, two draws and three defeats from their seven La Liga matches this season, with eight points leaving them in 12th spot in the table. Their last victory came against Athletic Bilbao. But Valencia has been inconsistent over the last few games as they lost the last match against 14th placed Real Oviedo. This keeps the chances of Girona open for a surprise win if Valencia doesn't step up to the occasion. Coach Carlos Corberan will be relieved for the fact that they don't have any injury issues.

Girona vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Girona vs Valencia Date Saturday, October 4 Time 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Municipal de Montilivi, Girona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Girona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Bottom placed Girona will host Valencia in the La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Girona vs Valencia La Liga match is set to be played at Municipal de Montilivi, Girona, Spain and start at 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Girona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

How to Watch Live Streaming of Girona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Girona vs Valencia live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

