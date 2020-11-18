Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players of his generation and what sets the Portuguese star apart from many in the sport is his elite mentality. A look into the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s attitude on the football pitch was given to the fans by former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra when the Frenchman shared a WhatsApp text with the Juventus star last year which is once again going viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Registers New Record in Portugal’s 3–2 Win Over Croatia in UEFA Nations League 2020–21.

Back in 2019, Juventus faced Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 which the Italian side winning spectacular fashion. The Bianoceri suffered a 2-0 loss in the first leg in Spain, but turned the game around in the return fixture, courtesy of a sensational hat-trick from their Record signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following the epic comeback, The Juventus star’s former team-mate Patrice Evra was quick to share a text message with the 35-year-old which showcased his mentality. ‘Bro I'm counting on you for the Champions League return!!!’ wrote the Frenchman. ‘We gonna pass bro. Home we smash them,’ Ronaldo replied to the former footballer.

Patrice Evra uploads a screenshot of a conversation with Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/Patrice Evra)

This post showed fans the belief Cristiano Ronaldo has in himself and his ability. Many consider this attitude by the former Real Madrid star to be ‘arrogant’ but with his accolades on the footballing field, it’s hard to argue about the Portuguese's opinion.

‘I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones. I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me.’ The 35-year-old told France Football in 2017.

