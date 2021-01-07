With no Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the team, AC Milan is all set to take on team Juventus in the Serie A 2020-21 match which will be held at the San Siro. The fans have needlessly suffered from the heartbreak for they would see no mouther-watering moments between Zlatan and Cristiano Ronaldo. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. So AC Milan’s confidence would be sky-high as they lead the points table with 37 points point without losing a single game. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic Clash Averted: Ibra Scolded by AC Milan Manager Stephano Pioli for his Recent Video Ahead of Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Juventus.

On the other hand, we have Juventus placed on number six of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with six wins and one loss. The remaining matches ended with a draw. Andrea Pirlo’s team would be looking for a win here as a draw here would mean that they would drop down further. The last time the two teams met each other, AC Milan won the game 4-2 with Ronaldo scoring a brace but that didn’t help Juventus win the game. Back then Zlatan Ibrahimovic had scored one goal. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

AC Milan vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the San Siro Stadium and will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on January 07, 2021 (Thursday mid-night).

How to Watch AC Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of AC Milan vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

