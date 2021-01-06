For all those who thought that we would witness Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic battling out with each other, here’s a major heartbreak for you. So Zlatan will continue to be on the doctor’s table nursing his injury which means he will be unavailable for the match against Juventus. The news was confirmed by AC Milan manager Stephano Pioli and admitted that the former LA Galaxy player was scolded by him for his recent video on Instagram where he showed no signs of discomfort. With this, tongues starting wagging and many of them assumed that Zlatan could feature in the playing XI of the team. AC Milan vs Juventus, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

But Pioli's recent statement during the pre-match presser said, "I scolded Ibra for that video because then you bombarded me with messages to find out if he had recovered. He's better, he's working well, but he won't be there tomorrow." Portuguese striker Rafael Leao will continue to fill in his shoes. AC Milan would be looking to win this match as they have remained unbeaten in the Serie A 2020-21 so far. AC Milan has played 15 games so far in the season winning 11 and facing four draws.

Juventus on the other hand is placed on number five of the points table. Out of 14 games played so far in the season, the Biaconeri has won seven games and lost one. The remaining games ended with a draw.

