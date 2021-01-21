Real Madrid will play third-division side Alcoyano in the round of 32 of Copa del Rey 2020-21 hoping to overcome a shock defeat to Athletic Club in the Supercopps de Espana semi-final. Real Madrid were beaten 1-2 by Athletic, who then beat Barcelona in the final in extra-time to win the title their first since 2015. With Madrid lagging behind in La Liga, coach Zinedine Zidane will hope his side can boost their confidence with a win against the Segunda Division B side. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Cope del Rey clash please scroll down. Real Madrid Announces 20-Member Squad for Copa Del Rey Match Against Alcoyano; Sergio Ramos, Varane and Luka Modric Rested (See Post).

The third-tier hosts have already beaten Laredo and Huesca en route to the last 32 and perhaps play the most significant match in the club’s history when they host Madrid at the 4,850-seater El Collao Stadium. Zidane has omitted centre-backs Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane for this clash to give them some rest.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 32 Match Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2020-21 round of 32 match will be played at the El Collao Stadium on January 21, 2021 (Wednesday midnight). The clash is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 32 Match Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, Alcoyano vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for Copa del Rey 2020-21 in India. Fans can, however, follow the game online.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 32 Match Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can catch the live action of Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. JIO TV will be live-streaming the game for JIO subscribers in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2021 12:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).