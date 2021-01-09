Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal will face each other for the first time in the Indian Super League on January 9, 2021 (Saturday) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Margao. Both teams have struggled in the initial stages of the competition and will look to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch BFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. BFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020 Dream11 Team: Sunil Chhetri, Bright Enobakhare & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Bengaluru FC are on a downward spiral at the moment. The Blues have lost three back-to-back games and have fallen behind in the race for the top four. Carles Cuadrat’s team have been underwhelming in recent weeks and need to pick up wins quickly. Meanwhile, Robbie Fowler's men have somewhat found their feet in the competition and are now unbeaten in four after losing four of their first five games. But East Bengal have won just once this season and will be hoping to add to that. BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 9, 2021(Saturday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the BFC vs SCEB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the BFC vs SCEB clash online for fans.

