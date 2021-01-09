Bengaluru FC will look to arrest their three-match losing run when they begin their new journey under a different coach. Bengaluru FC sacked coach Carles Cuadret following the 1-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC and have promoted assistant Naushad Moosa as the interim ahead of their next ISL 2020-21 meeting against SC East Bengal. Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on January 09 (Saturday). SC East Bengal are unbeaten in their last four matches, which includes one win and three draws. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for the BFC vs SCEB match should scroll down for all details. Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Both sides started the season in a contrasting manner. While Bengaluru FC went unbeaten in their first six, SC East Bengal had lost three and won only one in their opening six matches. But since, the Red and Gold have turned their season with four unbeaten games and now stand with a shout to make the top four. Bengaluru FC, having lost three on the trot, dropped out of the top four and are currently placed sixth with 12 points from nine. SC East Bengal from the same number of matches are on ninth with seven points.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mohammed Irshad (SCEB), Juanan (BFC) and Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC) should be selected as the three defenders.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Dimas Delgado (BFC) and Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) will be picked the five midfielders.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) will play as the two forwards in this fantasy XI.

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Mohammed Irshad (SCEB), Juanan (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).

SC East Bengal striker Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) should be picked as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy playing XI and Sunil Chhetri or Dimas Delgado (BFC) can be made the vice-captain for the Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match.

