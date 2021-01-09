Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. BFC vs SCEB clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on January 9, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have found wins hard to come by this season and will be hoping to get on the right track in this game. Meanwhile, here are some key players you can pick in your BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy Team. Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru, after a decent start, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks as they have lost three games on the bounce, falling behind in the race for the playoffs. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal couldn’t build in their first win last time around as they played out yet another draw, third in the last four games. Both teams will be looking to pounce on their opposition's form and get back into the race for the top four.

Sunil Chhetri

The Indian skipper ended his two-game goalless run when he netted against Mumbai City last time around. Sunil Chhetri has scored four goals in nine goals this season and will be the main threat from The Blues, so he should be picked in your BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team.

Juanan

The Spanish footballer has been one of the most important players for Bengaluru this season and should be selected in your BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team. The defender has been a leader at the back for the 2016 champions and has scored two goals this season, one of the highest among center-backs.

Bright Enobakhare

The Nigerian has provided a much-needed spark for SC East Bengal since making it into the team. The Nigerian has scored in back to back games for the newcomers and should be a must-pick in your BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Jacques Maghoma

Jacques Maghoma is the leading scorer for SC East Bengal this season and must be selected in your BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy Team. The Congolese footballer has netted three times this season and considering Bengaluru’s leaky defence in recent games, he will fancy his chances.

