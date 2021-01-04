The upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Chennaiyin FC locking horns with Hyderabad FC. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday (January 4). Both teams had an average journey so far and would be raring to get a victory under their belt. Csaba Laszlo's side are placed at the seventh position with 10 points from eight outings. A place below is occupied by the Nizams who have accumulated nine points from eight games as well. Meanwhile, if you are looking at the streaming, telecast and other details of CFC vs HFC match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Although Chennaiyin FC have looked a formidable team on the field, they are guilty of chocking in crunch situations. Owing to their tendency, their last two outings against ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal resulted in draws. On the other hand, the Nizams have many things to work on as they are coming off three crushing defeats. Notably, Chennaiyin FC emerged victorious in both of their previous meetings against Hyderabad and would like to extend their streak. As the upcoming ISL clash takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and telecast details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 4, 2020 (Monday). The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of CFC vs ATKMB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs HFC clash online for fans.

