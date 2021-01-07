In the Indian Super League 2020-21, we have the game between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC which will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and telecast channels for the ISL 2020-21 match. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The match is between the two teams which are placed at the bottom of the OSL 2020-21 points table. The Kerala Blaster FC has six points in their kitty as they have won only one game out of eight. KBFC vs OFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

The team has faced three draws and four losses so far in the ISL 2020-21. Odisha FC, on the other hand, has won no match in the season so far. The team has so far faced a couple of draws and six defeats in the Indian Super League 2020-21 so far. Thus, they would surely be wanting to have the first win in the ISL 2020-21. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 4, 2021 (Thursday). The match will take place at the GMC, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KBFC vs OFC clash online for fans.

