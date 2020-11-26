Kerala Blasters will search for their first win when they play NorthEast United FC in their second match of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Kerala Blasters fell to a disappointing 0-1 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in their first match in ISL 2020-21 despite being the better side. Their opponents NorthEast United FC beat title favourites Mumbai City FC in their opening game and will look to record consecutive wins. A win will take them to the top of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters match should scroll down for all details. KBFC vs NEUFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Last 5 Match Results of Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Kibu Vicuna’s side looked short of fitness in their first match and played Mumbai City FC in a practise game a day after the Mohun Bagan encounter to get back to match fitness and understand each other’s play. They will also have a number of stars returning from injuries for the NorthEast United match. NorthEast United, on the other, are buoyed by the result in their first game and will look to take the momentum and confidence into the Kerala Blasters match. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020–21: Sahal Abdul Samad, Ninthoinganba Meetei & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in KBFC vs NEUFC ISL Match.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on November 26, 2020 (Thursday). The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the GMC Stadium.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of KBFC vs NEUFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KBFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans.

