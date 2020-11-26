Kerala Blasters will search for their first win when they play NorthEast United FC in their second match of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Kerala Blasters lost their opening game to ISL debutants ATK Mohun Bagan while NorthEast United shocked title heavyweights Mumbai City FC 1-0 to start ISL 2020-21 with a big win. NorthEast United coach Gerard Nus will hope his side can maintain the tempo and record successive wins while Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna will want his boys to bounce back from the disappointing defeat. Ahead of KBFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21 clash, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) records of both teams. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020–21: Sahal Abdul Samad, Ninthoinganba Meetei & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in KBFC vs NEUFC ISL Match

NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC have faced each other in 12 meetings in six seasons of the ISL. All of their matches have come in the league stage. Kerala lead the H2H records with five wins while NorthEast United have won three and four games have ended in draws. Meetings between these two teams have always been very intense and competitive with goals hard to come by. Only 19 goals (Kerala 12 and NorthEast 7) have been scored in the 12 matches they have met. But their last three meetings have resulted in draws, including a goalless stalemate in the last clash. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters – February 7, 2020 – Match Ends 0-0

When they met in February both teams were already out of the contention for the playoffs and were only playing for pride. NorthEast United were coming off a 0-1 defeat to Mumbai City while Kerala Blasters had been thrashed 6-3 by Chennaiyin FC in their previous game. Neither side failed to find the net in a feisty match and game ended in a goalless stalemate.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC – December 28, 2019 – Match Ends 1-1

Both teams scored their only goal from the penalty spot and the game ended 1-1. Bartholomew Ogbeche had put Kerala Blaster ahead from the spot in the 43rd minute after NorthEast United goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury fouled him. Asamoah Gyan, however, levelled the scored just five minutes into the second half from the spot.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC – March 1, 2019 – Match Ends 0-0

Kerala were already out of the tournament while NorthEast United were still in contention for the playoffs. But the visitors were pulled back in the 23rd minute when centre-back Gurwinder Singh received marching orders after seeing a straight red. But despite playing with an added man, Kerala failed to find the net while NorthEast were blunt in attack.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters – November 23, 2018 – NorthEast United Won 2-1

Matej Poplatnik put Kerala ahead in the 73rd minute and the visitors looked to have done enough for a win until they conceded a penalty in injury-time. Bartholomew Ogbeche, then playing for NorthEast in his first season in India, stepped up and equalised before Juan Cruz Mascia scored the winner with the final kick of the match.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters – February 17, 2018 – Kerala Blasters Won 1-0

Both teams were enduring a difficult season. NorthEast United were placed at the bottom of the table while Kerala were sixth and neither good enough to make the playoffs. NorthEast United were winless in their last five matches while Kerala Blasters had won only two in their last five. Wes Brown scored in the first-half and that was enough for a Kerala Blasters win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).