Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025 Summer Series Free Live Streaming: Manchester United will look to continue their winning run when they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series in the US tour. The Ruben Amorim-managed side defeated West Ham United 2-1 in their previous game and though there is plenty of room for improvement still, early signs are positive. The Red Devils have made two attacking signings so far, but further reinforcements are needed. Opponents Bournemouth are currently top of the standings after their win over Everton. The club finished in the top half of the points table last term, unlike Manchester United and based on their recent Premier League returns, they will be the more confident of the two. Manchester United versus Bournemouth will start at 7:00 AM IST. Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace As Manchester United Beat West Ham 2–1 in Premier League 2025 Summer Series (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Bruno Fernandes scored two goals in the last game for Manchester United and the skipper will be keen to continue his good run. He, along with Matheus Cunha, will be the major creative force in midfield. United are in for a striker, but Rasmus Hojlund will be the starter here in the final third. Expect Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire to be the three central defenders.

Bournemouth will put their hopes on Dango Ouattara to continue his impressive run on the wings with David Brooks on the opposite flank. Hamed Traorè will be tasked with breaking up opposition play in central defence. Evanilson, in the forward line, brings the other attackors into play with his hold-up play and United will mark him tightly.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Club Friendly 2025 Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Club Friendly 2025 Date Thursday, July 31 Time 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Soldier Field, Chicago Live Streaming, Telecast Details MUTV Website (Live Streaming), JioHotstar

When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on Bournemouth in a pre-season club friendly on Thursday, July 31, as part of the Premier League 2025 Summer Series. The Manchester United vs Bournemouth will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, and it will start at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ruben Amorim Heaps Praise on Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes, Says ‘He Is Our Leader and Really Important’.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Bournemouth Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025?

Unfortunately, the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India. For the Manchester United vs Bournemouth online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Bournemouth United Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025?

Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League 2025 Summer Series. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Bournemouth live streaming online on MUTV, but after purchasing a subscription. JioHotstar might also provide live streaming viewing options for the Premier League 2025 Summer Series. Manchester United will face a tough ask, expect the contest to end in a draw.

