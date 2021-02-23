SC East Bengal will take on NorthEast United in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on February 23, 2021 (Tuesday). The Highlanders are looking to secure a semi-final spot and a win will aid them in that objective. Meanwhile, fans searching for SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United ISL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

The league stage of the Indian Super League is entering into the final stretch and teams are looking to book a place in the knockout phase. NorthEast United are fifth in the points table but a win tonight will see them go level on points with third-placed Goa. Meanwhile, East Bengal have no chance of making it into the final four but will look to end their season on a high. ISL 2020-21 Points Table Updated.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on February 23 (Tuesday). The match is set to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the SCEB vs NEUFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the clash online for fans.

