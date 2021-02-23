SC East Bengal will cross swords with NorthEast United FC in the upcoming encounter of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match takes place at the JMC Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on February 23 (Tuesday). Both teams had entirely different journey this season which makes the Highlanders firm favourites for this fixture. With 27 points in 18 games, NorthEast United FC are currently fifth in the team standings, and a win would see them breaking into the top four. On the other hand, ninth-placed SC East Bengal are already out of the playoff race and have nothing but pride to play for. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers for SCEB vs NEUFC match. ISL 2020-21 Points Table Updated.

The two teams have played each other once in the reverse fixture earlier this season where NorthEast United FC registered a 2-0 triumph. While Surchandra Singh made an own goal to open the scoring for the Highlanders, Rochharzela also smashed the nets near the game near the game’s end. Given the recent forms of both teams, NorthEast United FC are all set to replicate their heroics. Hence, East Bengal must unleash their best performance to get the favourable result. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Scott Neville (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB) and Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC) will be selected as the defenders.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB) and Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) should be picked as the midfielders.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Luis Machado (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC) and Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) will be the three forwards.

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC), Scott Neville (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB)

Luis Machado (NEUFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Matti Steinmann (SCEB) can be your vice-captain.

