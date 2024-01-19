After losing 4-2 to Japan, Vietnam hopes to keep AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualification hopes alive in their next match against Indonesia. The Vietnam vs Indonesia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, January 19 at the scheduled time of 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between Vietnam and Indonesia will be played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the VIE vs IDN match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the VIE vs IDN football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India’s Campaign Sustains Dent With 0–3 Loss to Uzbekistan.

Vietnam vs Indonesia

Eighth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/2BOywkaXUA — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 19, 2024

