Hyderabad FC take on Odisha FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margaon on January 19, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams have had contrasting seasons until now and find themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of HFC vs OFC in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Hyderabad FC after losing back-to-back games have found back their form, remaining unbeaten for three games, winning two of them. The Nizams have a chance to overtake FC Goa in the third position with a huge win. Meanwhile, Odisha are at the foot of the team standings and have just recorded a solitary win the entire season. They need to turn around their form quickly to have any chance of making it into the top four.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on January 19 (Tuesday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the HFC vs OFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

