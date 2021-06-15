India will take on Afghanistan in the final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). Both sides will be aiming to end the qualifying campaign with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Afghanistan, World Cup Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Sunil Chhetri’s Brace Helps India Beat Bangladesh 2-0 in 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier.

India currently sit third in the five-team group and Afghanistan occupy the fourth spot as the teams are separated by just one point. Both sides will be looking to finish third in the team standings as it gives them a direct place in the final round of the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers which will be held in China. The Blue Tigers know that a draw will seem them achieve their objective but anything other than a win for Afghanistan will out their fate out of their hands. Sunil Chhetri Says 'When I Am Sad, I Watch Lionel Messi's Videos and It Makes Me Happy'.

India vs Afghanistan, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Time and Schedule

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier between India and Afghanistan would be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on June 015, 2021 (Tuesday). The match would begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Afghanistan, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Live Telecast in India

Fans in India would be able to watch India vs Afghanistan, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier on Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels in English commentary while Star Sports 3 SD/HD will telecast the game in Hindi commentary. Football lovers can also tune into Star Sports’ regional channels to watch the game in their native language.

India vs Afghanistan, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier, Free Live Streaming Online in India

As Star Sports hold the broadcast rights of the India vs Afghanistan Asian Qualifier football match, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming. So, fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar website or app to watch India vs Afghanistan live streaming. Jio TV will also provide live action for its users in India.

