India U19 Cricket Team vs Afghanistan U19 Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The quest for a record-extending sixth title continues today, 4 February 2026, as the India Under-19 team takes on Afghanistan in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026. The high-stakes IND U19 vs AFG U19 semi-final encounter is being held at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, with the winner set to face England in the final on 6 February. New Cricket Rules 2026: Mandatory Final Overs, Laminated Bats and Catching Updates Revealed by MCC.

Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Indian "Colts" have maintained a flawless record in the tournament, winning all five of their previous matches. Afghanistan, captained by Mahboob Khan, enter the semi-finals as the tournament's dark horses, having secured impressive victories over South Africa and the West Indies to reach this stage.

IND U19 vs AFG U19 Match Timing and Venue

The match is scheduled for a daytime start in Harare, which translates to a mid-day start for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

Category Details Match India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 (Semi-Final 2) Date Wednesday, 4 February 2026 Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe Toss Time (IST) 12:30 PM Match Start (IST) 01:00 PM

Where to Watch IND U19 vs AFG U19 Live Streaming in India

Indian fans can follow every ball of the semi-final across both digital and television platforms.

IND U19 vs AFG U19 Live Streaming: The match is being streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND U19 vs AFG U19 Live Telecast: The Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. The game is available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 2 (Hindi). Regional language commentary is also available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. India U19 have relied on a balanced attack and consistent batting. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu has been a standout performer, while the pace of Henil Patel has troubled top orders throughout the Super Six stage. India enters this match following a commanding 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan Star As India Beat Pakistan by 58 Runs, Reach Semi-Finals. Afghanistan U19 boast one of the most dangerous bowling attacks in the competition. Nooristani Omarzai leads their wicket-taking charts, while Faisal Shinowzada has provided the necessary firepower at the top of the order. Despite a single loss to Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, the Afghan side is known for its ability to "punch above its weight" in knockout scenarios.

