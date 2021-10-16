India and Nepal will face off against each other in the finals of the SAFF Championship 2021. The clash will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male Maldives on October 16, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have their eyes set on the trophy and will be aiming to emerge victorious in this encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Sunil Chhetri Breaks Pele’s International Goal Scoring Record After a Brace Against Maldives in SAFF Championship 2021 (Watch Goal Highlights).

India had to take the harder route to the finals as a win over the Maldives in a must-win fixture saw them book their place in the summit clash. Meanwhile, Nepal drew their final group game to secure a final berth. However, the earlier meeting between the teams saw India record their first victory of the competition and since the Blue Tigers have registered back-to-back wins and will start the game as the favourites. Sunil Chhetri Hands Over His Man of the Match Award to Lalengmawia Ralte For His Exceptional Performance in Midfield During India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021.

When Is India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021 match? Know Date, Time and Schedule

The match between India and Nepal will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2021 (Saturday) at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. The match has a scheduled start time of 08.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021 on TV?

Eurosport are the official broadcasters of SAFF Championships 2021 in India and will provide the live telecast. India vs Nepal SAFF Cup 2021 match live streaming will be available on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021?

Those unable to watch India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021 match on TV can tune into online platforms to watch the live action. Discovery + App will be providing the live streaming of SAFF Cup 2021 games.

