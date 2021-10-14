Sunil Chhetri scored a brace against Maldives last night in the SAFF Championship 2021. With this, the Indian football captain scripted a prolific record for himself. Chhetri surpassed Brazilian great Pele's international goal scoring record after he scored goals at the 62nd and 71st minute. Pele had scored 77 goals for his country and the the Indian captain netted a goal at the 62nd minute of the match to surpass that record.The Indian football captain has now scored 79 international goals and is chasing the record of football giants including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Sunil Chhetri's Brace Leads India to Finals of SAFF Championship 2021, Blue Tigers Defeat Maldives 3-1.

The Argentine has scored 80 goals so far for Argentina whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 115 international goals. The Indian skipper has also become the world's joint sixth-highest goal scorer. The Blue Tigers qualified for the finals of the tournament and the will lock horns Nepal on October 15, 2021. Manvir Singh scored the first goal for the team and then Ali Ashraf netted an equaliser. The scoreboard read 1-1 until Chhetri came into action.

