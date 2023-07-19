India Women will take field against Bangladesh Women in the second One-Day International (ODI). Bangladesh Women lead the three-match series 1-0 after having won the series opens by 40 runs in a low-scoring game. Meanwhile, for IND W vs BAN W live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can continue reading. Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan Star As Bangladesh Women Beat India Women for the First Time in ODIs, Take 1–0 Series Lead.

After being bundled out for just 152 runs, Bangladesh bowlers fought back in style to restrict India for just 113 runs. And register first win over India in Women's India. Marufa Akter scalped four wickets while Rabeya Khatun picked three wickets. For India, Deepti Sharma was the top-scorer with just 20 runs against her name. Meanwhile, India will be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series. The home side, on the other hand, will be eager to clinch the historic series.

When Is IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Indian women's team take on their Bangladesh counterparts in the 2nd ODI of the series on July 19. The match starts at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Smriti Mandhana Birthday Special: Fans Wish Indian Cricketer As She Turns 27.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI 2023?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for the series and hence, fans would not be able to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live telecast. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI would be unavailable on TV sets. But fans would have the option of watching live streaming of this match. For that, see below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI?

Fans can watch live streaming of the IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI on YouTube. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s official YouTube channel will provide the live stream for the audience, free of cost.

