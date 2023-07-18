Birthday girl Smriti Mandhana received many heartfelt wishes on Tuesday as she turned 27 on July 18, 2023. On the occasion of her 27th birthday, the netizens flooded the social media with lots of love and wishes for the left-handed batter as she turned another year older.

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana in one of the best batter in the world in women's cricket of this Era. She is one Indian & 2nd in the world to won ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year twice. The Vice Captain of India & Captain of RCB Women's team. Wishing a very happy birthday to Smriti Mandhana. pic.twitter.com/KuCMUd0wdv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 18, 2023

'Happy Birthday to National Crush'

Happy Birthday to the national crush, Smriti mandhana!! 😍👑 pic.twitter.com/pZSwToxRc4 — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) July 18, 2023

'Wish You a Happy Birthday'

wish you a very happy birthday @mandhana_smriti May you always be happy, only you have the right on the record of playing like this.#SmritiMandhana #happy_birthday_smriti_mam pic.twitter.com/XU54btoOYu — Ali Sheikh (@AliShei98572272) July 18, 2023

'Happy Birthday My RCB Crush Girl'

Happy birthday my RCB crush girl and cricket crush 🥰. @mandhana_smriti#HappyBirthdaySmritiMandhana #SmritiMandhana#SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/dMN9o46VDi — vijay singh (@vijaysi53878477) July 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)