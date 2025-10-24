Inter Miami will start their MLS 2025 play-off campaign against Nashville FC. Inter Miami failed to defend their Supporter's Shield title after finishing just one point adrift of Philadelphia Union who eventually won the Supporter's Shield title. Inter Miami finished with 65 points at the third position in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference table. Lionel Messi played exceptionally in the league, scoring 29 goals and providing 20 assists. topping the leaderboard charts in both. Despite that, some poor run of form in some important phases costed Inter Miami the MLS 2025 Supporter's Shield title. Now they have shifted their entire focus on doing well in the play-offs and winning the MLS Cup. Lionel Messi Signs Contract Extension With Inter Miami; Star Argentina Football to Continue In MLS Till 2028.

Nashville FC have finished in the top nine of the Eastern Conference table and secured a qualification in the MLS 2025 play-off. A definite improvement under new head coach BJ Callaghan after they finished thirteenth in the last edition. Their away form will concern them as they have only one game in their last five away games. The only win they had was in the US Open Cup 2025 final and that means they have a silverware to show this season. Nashville FC will have to deal with Lionel Messi as he is in a great run of form. The last match they played against Inter Miami was last week where they lost by a big margin.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2025 Play-Off Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Date Saturday, October 25 Time 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast in India

When is Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2025 Play-Off Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami CF will clash with Nashville SC in the first match of MLS 2025 play-offs on Saturday, October 25. The Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it will kick off at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2025 Play-Off Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 play-offf match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled? Argentina Football Star's Visit to Kerala Likely to Be Called Off As AFA Set to Undergo Schedule Change, Says Report.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2025 Play-Off Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 play-off live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have a MLS season pass.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).