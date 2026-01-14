Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: League leaders Inter Milan return to the San Siro to face Lecce in a crucial Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 16 fixture, originally postponed due to the Supercoppa Italiana. The Inter Milan vs Lecce match offers Cristian Chivu’s side the opportunity to officially finish the first half of the season at the top of the table. A win or even a draw would see the Nerazzurri pull further clear of local rivals AC Milan after a hard-fought 2–2 stalemate against Napoli last weekend. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Fan Backlash Amid Safety Fears and Ticket Pricing Controversy.

Lecce, currently languishing near the relegation zone, face a daunting task against an Inter side that has won 18 of their last 19 top-flight meetings in Milan. For the visitors, the match represents a chance to cause a significant upset and move away from the bottom three.

Inter vs Lecce Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 15.

Venue: San Siro in Milan

Time: 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Inter vs Lecce Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. However, the match might be available to stream on the GXR World website and app.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter vs Lecce live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles. FIFA World Cup 2026 Faces Mass Ticket Cancellations as Overseas Fans Cite Safety Concerns Following Minneapolis Shooting Incident.

Inter vs Lecce Team News and Key Players

Inter Milan will be without their midfield talisman Hakan Calhanoglu, who suffered a calf injury during the closing stages of the draw with Napoli. Reports suggest the Turkish international could be sidelined for up to a month.

In his absence, Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski is expected to deputise in the starting XI. Head coach Cristian Chivu is also tipped to recall Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the midfield alongside Nicolò Barella, while Lautaro Martínez—currently the league's top scorer—continues to lead the line.

Lecce, managed by Eusebio Di Francesco, arrive with a relatively healthy squad but must find a way to improve a defensive record that has struggled against the league's "big four" this season.

