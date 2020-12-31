Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Jadon Sancho once again and are set to rival other clubs for the signature of the England international. The 20-year-old was a top target for several teams in the summer but with Borussia Dortmund refusing to budge on the 100 plus million asking price for the winger, Sancho ended up staying at the German team for another season. Manchester United Must Wait Till Summer of 2021 To Sign Borussia Dortmund Winger.

According to Que Golazo, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Jadon Sancho’s situation, who is tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund in the near future. The Blues are ready to go toe to toe with other clubs including Manchester United to ensure that the exciting winger comes to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard received backing from owner Roman Abramovic in the summer with the club spending over £200million on various players. But the Blues’ have been underwhelming this season as after a decent start, they have fallen off the pace in the league, winning just of their last five games, with the major signings performing below the expectant level.

Manchester United were tipped as the favourites to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer but the move didn’t go through as they didn’t meet the asking price of the winger. However, it looks like any club wanting to sign the 20-year-old will have to wait till summer as Borussia Dortmund will not let go of their star player mid-season.

Jadon Sancho has been underperforming this season as the English international is yet to score a goal in the German league but has registered four assists to his name. However, the 20-year-old has good returns in cup competitions, being involved in eight goals in seven appearances both in Germany as well as Europe.

