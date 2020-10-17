Manchester United’s several reported attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window failed as the enigmatic winger ended up staying in Germany and it looks like the record English Champions won’t be able to sign him in January as well. It was understood that the 20-year-old had agreed personal terms with the English club but the two teams could not agree on a fee. Manchester United, Manchester City Eye Mauricio Pochettino Amid Managerial Uncertainty.

According to a recent report from German news outlet BILD, Borussia Dortmund are not willing to hear any offers for their star man mid-way through the season and will down any approach made by other teams. The Bundesliga club were willing to let Sancho go in the summer but are not keen on his departure in January. Edinson Cavani’s Manchester United Debut to Be Delayed Due to England’s Quarantine Rules.

However, it is understood that the Black and Yellow’s will once again put Jadon Sancho on the transfer list in the summer window of 2021 to attract more bigger clubs. So if Manchester United ant to sign their main transfer target, they will have to try it again next year and will need to meet the 20-year-old’s price tag set by Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United were the favourites to sign the Englishman in the summer but were unwilling to pay the transfer fee asked by the Bundesliga side and were expecting that the deal can be done on lower fee plus add ons, however, it wasn’t the case. Borussia Dortmund rate the 20-year-old at around 120 million Euros and for now at least, won’t be selling him for anything less than that.

Jadon Sancho will return to Germany after his recent duties with England and is expected to take part in the Black and Yellow’s league game against Hoffenheim on Saturday (October 17). The 20-year-old is yet to open his account in Bundesliga this season and has participated in team’s two of the three games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).