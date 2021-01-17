Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: NorthEast United FC will look to start afresh when they play Jamshedpur FC in their next ISL 2020-21 fixture. NorthEast United FC sacked coach Gerard Nus following the 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC and have appointed Khalid Jamil as the interim coach. They are winless in their last seven matches, which includes three defeats. Jamshedpur FC have also lost three of their last four.

Own Coyle’s side went into an 11-day break with just two defeats in nine matches and have both of their games after returning. They are seventh in the points table with 13 points from 11 matches but can go as high as fifth with a win against a struggling NorthEast United FC side, whose last win in ISL 2020-21 came against SC East Bengal on December 5. The Highlanders have played the same number of matches as Jamshedpur but are a point and a position behind. Jamshedpur FC winger Alex Lima is suspended for this game after seeing a red against Goa while captain Peter Hartley is also doubtful.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 17 (Sunday).

