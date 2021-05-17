Barcelona men's team might have had a disappointing day at the office, but their women's team has just done wonders. The women's team last night went onto beat Chelsea 4-0 in the Women's Champions League 2021. This is the first time that they won the Champions League and after winning the title, Jana Fernandez was seen cutting the net after winning the trophy. This was sort of a de ja vu moment for all of us, as Gerard Pique from the men's team had done the same after winning the Champions League in 2015. Many other players also joined in and were seen cutting the net. Ronald Koeman Unsure About Lionel Messi's Future at Barcelona After Their 1-2 Loss Against Celta Vigo in La Lia 2021.

Long ago, Gerard Pique did the same and was seen celebrating the trophy win by wrapping the net around his body in the stadium. He has been following this ritual since 2011. He did it in 2011 after winning the Champions League against Manchester United. In 2012 when Spain won the Euro Cup and then in the Champions League in 2017. This time the pictures of Jana cutting the net were shared by many social media pages.

Check them out below:

Needless to say that the Barcelona fans had something to cheer for. Alexia Puttelas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen were the ones to score goals for the team.

