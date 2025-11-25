UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea are 12th in the standings of this season’s UEFA Champions League group phase and the Blues will be keen to climb up the ladder when they take on Barcelona at the Stamford Bridge this evening. The Blues have won their last three domestic fixtures and have shown great form in recent times. Their opponents Barcelona have struggled in Europe as well and are level on points with them and it is a crucial contest for them too. With the top clubs consolidating their place at the top, both these clubs can ill afford to fall further behind. Manchester City 4-1 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Phil Foden Nets Brace As Cityzens Hand The Black and Yellows First Loss.

Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, and Cole Palmer are the players missing out for Chelsea due to injuries. Liam Delap will be the focal point in attack with Joao Pedro as the playmaker. Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian will attack from out wide with double pivot of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez providing the balance in midfield.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, and Pedri will not be part of the Barcelona squad to take on Chelsea due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski will be tasked with scoring goals in the final third and he will be supported by Fermin Lopez in the no 10 role. Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal have been in sublime form for the club and will be keen contribute with goals and assists.

Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Barcelona Date Wednesday, November 26 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stamford Bridge Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, 4 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea is set to square off against La Liga champions Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 26. The Chelsea vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London and will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Club Brugge 3-3 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Carlos Forbs' Brace Goes In Vain As Blaugrana Comeback From Behind To Play Out Thrilling Draw.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Chelsea vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. For the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football with both sides creating chances and the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

